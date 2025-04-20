GE2025: Harvard grad among final set of new potential candidates introduced by Workers’ Party

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) on Sunday (Apr 20) unveiled its fourth and final batch of new potential candidates for Singapore's General Election on May 3.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim introduced the new faces to the media at the opposition party’s headquarters in Geylang.

They are Mr Michael Thng, Mr Jackson Au Chee Meng and Ms Paris V Parameswari.

The WP introduced its first batch of prospective candidates and launched its 122-page manifesto on Thursday.

Since then, it has held press conferences daily and introduced 14 new faces in total, including senior counsel Harpreet Singh, former diplomat Eileen Chong Pei Shan and Institute of Mental Health senior psychologist Ong Lue Ping.

Asked if more new faces might show up on Nomination Day on Apr 23, Mr Singh said the party has to prepare for the prospect of "spare candidates”.

“In case there's a need to have them deployed for that reason, I cannot commit to you that there are no more new faces."

The total number of candidates to be fielded by WP now looks set to exceed 21, the figure in GE2020; assuming their eight previously elected MPs contest again.

For each GE, WP also typically fields several candidates who were unsuccessful in previous elections.

Mr Singh said on Thursday the party will contest in fewer than one-third or 32 of the 97 parliamentary seats up for grabs in GE2025.

MICHAEL THNG