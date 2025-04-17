GE2025: Workers' Party calls for GST exemptions, minimum wage and wealth tax in wide-ranging manifesto

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Thursday (Apr 17) unveiled its manifesto for Singapore's General Election in May, calling for GST exemptions, minimum wage and a wealth tax among other measures.

The wide-ranging manifesto was split into five sections, including affordability and cost of living concerns, economic growth and opportunities and issues of inclusion and equality.

The party also outlined issues of accountability and democracy as well as security and geopolitics in the manifesto, titled "Working for Singapore".

WP unveiled the 122-page manifesto at its headquarters at 701 Geylang Rd on Thursday, with head of policy research Gerald Giam saying the document sets out the party's vision for a more resilient, inclusive and democratic Singapore, in his opening remarks.



A panel of three members, comprising Mr Giam, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Ms He Ting Ru then took the media through the different sections of the manifesto.

WP senior leaders such as secretary-general Pritam Singh, chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap were not part of the panel.

Among the 125 policy proposals were suggestions to abolish the office of Mayor, repeal the Internal Security Act and to introduce a Freedom of Information Act.

In a message to open the manifesto, Mr Singh said that Singapore’s political system is designed to host an opposition presence in Parliament – a loyal opposition – that works in the interests of the country.



"To reiterate: this is by design," he wrote. "A loyal opposition exists to remind us that any Singaporean can legitimately host a different view to the PAP. And there is nothing wrong or disloyal about that."

He added that "there remains much work to be done", for example, to catch Singaporeans who risk falling between the cracks and to advance innovative policy ideas to accommodate the aspirations of a more diverse Singapore.

The party's manifesto is a "modest contribution" towards that endeavour, Mr Singh said.

The manifesto from Singapore's biggest opposition party comes days after the dates for Nomination Day and Polling Day were announced as Apr 23 and May 3 respectively.

WP, which had eight MPs in the House prior to parliament's dissolution, responded by launching its campaign slogan "working for Singapore".

It then pointed to 15 policies which it claimed it had advocated for and which were later adopted "in some form" by the government. These were in the areas of unemployment benefits, housing, healthcare, scams, the justice system and energy needs among others.

A political expert described this as a move to "facilitate a supportive reception" of its manifesto.

At the last General Election in 2020, the WP's manifesto was 39 pages long and structured into five chapters, each with several proposals.

Among its key suggestions were for a goods and services tax (GST) hike to be scrapped, for a national minimum wage to be introduced and to allow Build-to-Order flats for singles aged 28 instead of the current 35.

This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.