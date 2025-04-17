GE2025: WP unveils first batch of potential candidates, including a former MFA diplomat

Ms Chong currently works in the social impact sector, where she leads the early childhood development, education, and youth mental health and wellbeing portfolios at Asia Philanthropy Circle (APC). She joined APC in June last year.

The 33-year-old worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2024, with three years at the Singapore Embassy in Beijing. Ms Chong is a former government scholar.

She joined the party as a volunteer in the second half of last year, said Mr Singh. Since then, she has gone on house visits in Bedok Reservoir and Kovan, and currently serves as a volunteer caseworker at Meet-the-People Sessions in Aljunied GRC alongside Mr Giam.

PARTY DID NOT CONFIRM HOW MANY CANDIDATES IT IS FIELDING AND WHERE

When asked by the media how many candidates it was fielding and where, Mr Singh would not confirm these details.

At the last General Election, the WP fielded a total of 21 candidates, down from 28 during GE2015.

The party contested GE2020 in Hougang and Punggol West SMCs and Sengkang, Aljunied, East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs – all constituencies located in the east or northeast of Singapore.

The WP held on to and increased its margin of support in Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC, as well as gained four new seats in Parliament with its win in Sengkang GRC.

WP could contest in the newly created Punggol GRC as well as constituencies in longtime stomping ground Tampines, as part of a continued eastern and northeastern push, party insiders and analysts told CNA previously.

The party on Thursday did not confirm where it will be contesting.