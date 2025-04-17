GE2025: WP unveils first batch of potential candidates, including a former MFA diplomat
At the last General Election, the Workers' Party fielded a total of 21 candidates.
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Thursday (Apr 17) announced four new faces as potential candidates.
At a press conference where the party also unveiled their manifesto, WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim introduced Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, Mr Kenneth Tiong, as well as Ms Eileen Chong Pei Shan and Ms Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar.Ms Lim confirmed that Mr Tiong would be standing in Aljunied GRC while Mr Abdul Muhaimin would run in Sengkang GRC.
ABDUL MUHAIMIN
A senior property manager at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, where he has worked since 2015, Mr Abdul Muhaimin had been spotted at multiple events in Sengkang GRC throughout 2023 and 2024, engaging with residents and Members of Parliament (MPs).
A mechanical engineering graduate from the Nanyang Technological University, he has been involved with the WP since 2019.
Ms Lim confirmed on Thursday that he will be fielded in Sengkang GRC.
KENNETH TIONG
Mr Tiong, a tech entrepreneur, has been actively volunteering alongside WP MPs in Aljunied GRC, including Ms Lim, Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Gerald Giam.
The Brown University graduate is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Gomu.com, a technology development studio, and a director at Sensemake.ai, a platform that analyses online sentiment.
Mr Tiong will be fielded in Aljunied GRC, said Ms Lim.
SITI ALIA ABDUL RAHIM MATTAR
Ms Siti Alia is a lawyer at a multi-national corporation. She has been an advocate and solicitor for almost two decades.
A mother of three children, she has also worked in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a legal counsel.
The 43-year-old joined the party as a volunteer almost one year ago, said Mr Singh.
As part of a ground team, she participated in weekly house visits, distributing WP pamphlets and engaging residents on concerns and feedback, said the party.
EILEEN CHONG PEI SHAN
Ms Chong currently works in the social impact sector, where she leads the early childhood development, education, and youth mental health and wellbeing portfolios at Asia Philanthropy Circle (APC). She joined APC in June last year.
The 33-year-old worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2024, with three years at the Singapore Embassy in Beijing. Ms Chong is a former government scholar.
She joined the party as a volunteer in the second half of last year, said Mr Singh. Since then, she has gone on house visits in Bedok Reservoir and Kovan, and currently serves as a volunteer caseworker at Meet-the-People Sessions in Aljunied GRC alongside Mr Giam.
PARTY DID NOT CONFIRM HOW MANY CANDIDATES IT IS FIELDING AND WHERE
When asked by the media how many candidates it was fielding and where, Mr Singh would not confirm these details.
At the last General Election, the WP fielded a total of 21 candidates, down from 28 during GE2015.
The party contested GE2020 in Hougang and Punggol West SMCs and Sengkang, Aljunied, East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs – all constituencies located in the east or northeast of Singapore.
The WP held on to and increased its margin of support in Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC, as well as gained four new seats in Parliament with its win in Sengkang GRC.
WP could contest in the newly created Punggol GRC as well as constituencies in longtime stomping ground Tampines, as part of a continued eastern and northeastern push, party insiders and analysts told CNA previously.
The party on Thursday did not confirm where it will be contesting.
WP launched its campaign slogan on Tuesday (Apr 15), in a roughly one-and-a-half-minute-long video, where several WP Members of Parliament (MPs), including Mr Singh and Ms Lim, briefly spoke about topics such as the rising cost of living and the housing market.
It also launched its slogan, "Working for Singapore".
Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.
This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.