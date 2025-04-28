GE2025: Pritam Singh says SM Lee has maybe 'forgotten' Workers' Party's position on Income-Allianz deal

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Monday (Apr 28) countered comments by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the opposition party's position on the aborted Income-Allianz deal, saying that Mr Lee maybe "only wants to present one side of the facts".

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Tampines GRC walkabout, Mr Singh said there was "good reason" recorded on the parliament Hansard why his party had abstained from voting on an Amendment Bill to block the merger.

"Maybe the Senior Minister has forgotten about it ... but I think that answer is very clear on the Hansard, and I invite the media to actually look at that answer."

At a rally on Sunday, Mr Lee said the WP had "nothing to do with" the blocking of the deal when parliament passed the legislation in October, as its MPs had abstained from voting on the changes.