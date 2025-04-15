GE2025: Workers' Party launches slogan; opposition parties criticise timing of election
Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3, with more than 2.75 million eligible to vote.
SINGAPORE: Shortly after Writ of Election was issued on Tuesday (Apr 15), the Workers' Party (WP) launched its campaign slogan while other opposition parties, including the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) criticised the timing of the election.
In a roughly one-and-a-half-minute-long video, several WP Members of Parliament (MPs), including party secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim, briefly mentioned topics of interest, such as the rising cost of living and concerns about the housing market.
It also launched its slogan, "working for Singapore".
In a Facebook post, WP chief Pritam Singh rallied for support and said: "As an opposition party with a modest presence in Parliament, we continue to speak up for those whose voices risk being overlooked.
"We examine existing policies and propose fresh ideas to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of a more diverse and complex society."
It added that the views of the WP are "grounded in the desire to achieve better outcomes" for Singapore.
Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.
Shortly after parliament was dissolved, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) posted a video on its Facebook page at around 3.30pm, highlighting the various issues the party has raised in parliament through its two Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.
The party noted that it had raised eight parliamentary motions, six adjournment motions and over 700 parliamentary questions.
The video called attention to the party’s various stances on national issues. These include PSP’s objection to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, reducing rent and operating costs for hawkers, and lowering the cost of new Housing and Development Board flats.
CRITICISM AGAINST TIMING
Several opposition parties criticised the timing of the election.
The SDP described the election timing as a “smash-and-grab tactic”, saying the period between the announcement of new election boundaries and the dissolution of parliament was “impossibly short”.
The party said in its statement that the electoral boundaries were announced on Mar 17, but the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) released its report six days earlier.
It noted that in GE2020, the period between the release of the EBRC report and the dissolution of parliament was more than three months.
But in the present election, it was the "shortest in recent memory", it said.
“This unseemly haste can only mean one thing: The PAP (People’s Action Party) is fearful of the people’s anger with the high cost of living and its irrational immigration policy. Singaporeans need the time to thoroughly examine these issues before casting their votes.”
The People's Power Party (PPP) described the timing between the Writ of Election and nomination day as "rushed" and a move by the PAP to "capitalise" on fears around the US tariffs.
The statement reiterated PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng’s sentiments. He had told the media on Apr 12 that the government had “overreacted”, and that "fearmongering" on the tariffs was unnecessary.
In its statement, the PPP said: “To exploit such international developments for domestic political gain is irresponsible and an insult to the intelligence of Singaporeans.
“We urge voters not to be swayed by the politics of fear… There are urgent national issues demanding attention, such as the rising cost of living, job insecurity, overpopulation, and a persistent lack of effective checks and balances in our system.
“These are the matters that truly affect our daily lives. They must not be overshadowed by fear-driven distractions.”
Similarly, Red Dot United (RDU) chief Ravi Philemon said in a statement that the timeline is “unfair and strategically engineered to benefit the ruling party”.
He said that there is “no operational reason” for Nomination Day – which marks the start of a nine-day campaigning period – to fall on Apr 23.
The last day of campaigning would be on May 1. That is when the May Day Rally will take place, where labour movement leaders and tripartite partners traditionally gather for a large event, with a speech delivered by the prime minister.
The next day, May 2, is Cooling-off Day, to give voters the time to reflect and consider key issues before making their decisions.
Mr Philemon argued that as opposition parties will be unable to respond to any announcements made during the May Day Rally, it puts the opposition at a loss.
Despite this criticism, he said that the RDU is ready to contest the election.
WELCOMED THE ELECTION
The Singapore People’s Party released a statement on Facebook acknowledging the issuance of the writ.
The party said that its focus will be on "addressing the pressing concerns of Singaporeans, including the rising cost of living, income inequality, and the need for more inclusive policies that cater to all segments of society".
Likewise, Singapore Democratic Alliance chairman Desmond Lim issued a brief statement highlighting several national issues, including housing prices for young couples and raising taxies.
People’s Alliance for Reform secretary-general Lim Tean also put out a short video on Facebook, saying the party welcomed the news of the General Election, noting that it is "something we have been waiting for and preparing for, for a very long time".