GE2025: Workers' Party launches slogan; opposition parties criticise timing of election

SINGAPORE: Shortly after Writ of Election was issued on Tuesday (Apr 15), the Workers' Party (WP) launched its campaign slogan while other opposition parties, including the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) criticised the timing of the election.

In a roughly one-and-a-half-minute-long video, several WP Members of Parliament (MPs), including party secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim, briefly mentioned topics of interest, such as the rising cost of living and concerns about the housing market.

It also launched its slogan, "working for Singapore".

In a Facebook post, WP chief Pritam Singh rallied for support and said: "As an opposition party with a modest presence in Parliament, we continue to speak up for those whose voices risk being overlooked.

"We examine existing policies and propose fresh ideas to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of a more diverse and complex society."

It added that the views of the WP are "grounded in the desire to achieve better outcomes" for Singapore.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.

Shortly after parliament was dissolved, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) posted a video on its Facebook page at around 3.30pm, highlighting the various issues the party has raised in parliament through its two Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

The party noted that it had raised eight parliamentary motions, six adjournment motions and over 700 parliamentary questions.

The video called attention to the party’s various stances on national issues. These include PSP’s objection to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, reducing rent and operating costs for hawkers, and lowering the cost of new Housing and Development Board flats.