No action taken against private members' club for organising Halloween dinner for 75 people: SFA
SINGAPORE: No action will be taken against private members' club Soho House after it organised a Halloween-themed dinner attended by about 75 people during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening following the "circuit breaker" period last year.
In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said seven people who attended the dinner at Gemma Steakhouse were charged on Jul 14 this year for breaching safe management measures.
"Investigations into this incident have been concluded," said the agency on Friday (Sep 3).
"We have taken enforcement action against the individuals involved and will not be taking any action against the private members’ club, Soho House, which is located in the United Kingdom."
Of the seven people charged, one was charged with four counts of contravening COVID-19 regulations while the remaining six individuals were charged with one count each, said SFA in its statement.
"The charges against all seven individuals were compounded at the maximum tariff of S$2,000 for each charge," said the agency.
They have since paid the composition fines and the charges against them were withdrawn on Aug 11, it added.
Investigations revealed these people breached COVID-19 measures by failing to keep a distance of at least 1m from any other individual in a public place without reasonable excuse.
Closed-circuit television footage also showed occasions of them intermingling during the dinner, said SFA.
Under COVID-19 safety measures, social gatherings of groups of more than five outside an individual’s residence are prohibited.
Intermingling between different groups in food and beverage establishments is also not allowed.
DINING OUT INVOLVES CONSIDERABLE RISKS: SFA
On Oct 31 last year, Gemma Steakhouse at the National Gallery Singapore held a Halloween-themed dinner that was attended by about 75 diners comprising both members of the private club and their guests.
SFA began investigations after it received information about the dinner on Nov 2. The restaurant was ordered to close from Dec 3 to Dec 22 over the breaches.
Il Lido, the licensee of Gemma Steakhouse, was fined S$14,000 in May this year over the incident.
"The Government holds a serious view of flagrant breaches of safe management measures," said SFA.
"Dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks. It entails gathering in enclosed spaces, without masks on, and for a prolonged duration.
"We urge all members of the public to be socially responsible and observe the safe management measures," SFA added.
