No action taken against private members' club for organising Halloween dinner for 75 people: SFA

SINGAPORE: No action will be taken against private members' club Soho House after it organised a Halloween-themed dinner attended by about 75 people during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening following the "circuit breaker" period last year.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said seven people who attended the dinner at Gemma Steakhouse were charged on Jul 14 this year for breaching safe management measures.

"Investigations into this incident have been concluded," said the agency on Friday (Sep 3).

"We have taken enforcement action against the individuals involved and will not be taking any action against the private members’ club, Soho House, which is located in the United Kingdom."

Of the seven people charged, one was charged with four counts of contravening COVID-19 regulations while the remaining six individuals were charged with one count each, said SFA in its statement.

"The charges against all seven individuals were compounded at the maximum tariff of S$2,000 for each charge," said the agency.

They have since paid the composition fines and the charges against them were withdrawn on Aug 11, it added.