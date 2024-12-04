Singapore blocks access to online gender clinic GenderGP due to 'public health risk'

SINGAPORE: Authorities have blocked the website of online gender clinic GenderGP from users in Singapore as its doctors are not registered to practice here.

The teleconsultation platform offers services such as hormone therapy as well as prescriptions for puberty blockers.

Founded by English physician Helen Webberley in 2015, GenderGP is a registered entity in Singapore.

Responding to CNA's queries sent in June, the authorities said on Wednesday (Dec 4) that GenderGP is not a licensed healthcare provider under the Healthcare Services Act 2020.

"There is no assurance that GenderGP’s services are safe or effective. GenderGP’s prescriptions by doctors based outside Singapore are also not recognised in Singapore," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

MOH had warned GenderGP on Oct 22 to stop providing medical services to Singapore-based users, after finding that the platform's doctors based outside the country had provided teleconsultation and issued a prescription to one person here.

"GenderGP has been warned not to re-offend," the authorities said, adding that failure to comply can lead to a fine of up to S$100,000 (US$74,000), a maximum jail term of 24 months or both. Repeat offenders face harsher penalties.

The case was also referred to IMDA, which considered the Health Ministry's findings and was satisfied that it is in the public interest to disable access to the GenderGP websites for users in Singapore due to "public health risk".

When CNA checked the website on Wednesday evening, the page had a pop-up that read: "Unfortunately, our services are not currently available in Singapore."