4 opposition parties form alliance to contest in Singapore’s next General Election
Peoples Voice, Reform Party, People’s Power Party and Democratic Progressive Party began discussions in January to form the alliance, said lawyer and politician Lim Tean.
SINGAPORE: Four opposition parties in Singapore have formed an alliance called the People’s Alliance to contest the next General Election, said lawyer and politician Lim Tean on Thursday (Jun 1).
The four parties consist of the Peoples Voice, Reform Party, People’s Power Party and Democratic Progressive Party.
Singapore’s next General Election must be held by 2025.
Mr Lim, who is the leader of Peoples Voice, added that the four parties had been in discussions to form an alliance since January.
“Past attempts to forge an alliance of the opposition parties, most recently in 2018, when seven parties came together for talks, unfortunately went nowhere,” said Mr Lim in a Facebook post.
“We have heeded the calls of Singaporeans and decided that the time for talking about opposition unity without the formation of an alliance, is long past."
In the Facebook post, Mr Lim listed the alliance’s first central executive committee members:
- Kenneth Jeyaretnam: Chairman
- Peter Soh: Vice-Chairman
- Lim Tean: Secretary-General
- Yasmine Valentina: Assistant Secretary-General
- Mohamad Hamim Aliyas: Treasurer
- Michael Fang: Assistant Treasurer
- Goh Meng Seng: Organising Secretary
- Juliana Juwahir: Assistant Organising Secretary
- Abdul Malik Rahmat: Member
- Lim Lian Chin: Member
- Chiu Shin Kong: Member
- Mahaboob Batcha Abdul Rasheed: Member
"The Alliance will contest in all the seats which the respective parties contested in for GE 2020 and more, for the coming General Election," said Mr Lim.
He added that the four parties “are agreed on the most critical issues affecting the prosperity of our people and country in the coming decades”.
"We have a ready manifesto to take to the country for the General Election," he said.
He also said the four parties have taken steps to register the alliance with the Registry of Societies.
A press conference and official launch for People’s Alliance will be held after the registration is approved.