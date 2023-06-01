4 opposition parties form alliance to contest in Singapore’s next General Election

SINGAPORE: Four opposition parties in Singapore have formed an alliance called the People’s Alliance to contest the next General Election, said lawyer and politician Lim Tean on Thursday (Jun 1).

The four parties consist of the Peoples Voice, Reform Party, People’s Power Party and Democratic Progressive Party.

Singapore’s next General Election must be held by 2025.

Mr Lim, who is the leader of Peoples Voice, added that the four parties had been in discussions to form an alliance since January.

“Past attempts to forge an alliance of the opposition parties, most recently in 2018, when seven parties came together for talks, unfortunately went nowhere,” said Mr Lim in a Facebook post.

“We have heeded the calls of Singaporeans and decided that the time for talking about opposition unity without the formation of an alliance, is long past."