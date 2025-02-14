As Singapore's political parties gear up for post-pandemic election, printing firms await business boom

SINGAPORE: Political parties in Singapore have begun gearing up for this year’s general election hustings by preparing orders for physical collaterals such as flyers and posters, firms in the sector told CNA.

Orders could number as high as over half a million pamphlets in hotly contested constituencies, such as battlegrounds between the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and the opposition Workers’ Party (WP), industry players said.

Printing firms in Singapore are already looking forward to a boom in business.

Republic Holdings has been printing collaterals for both the ruling party and various opposition parties for over 20 years, said the firm’s director Ben Ang.

“During the election year, we usually see a spike in sales of up to 50 per cent at least,” said Mr Ang, whose firm focuses mainly on flyers.

“Some parties do take this very seriously as this is a proven method to let the residents know more about them.”

Mr Ang said parties typically place orders up to six months in advance. He has already been notified by various politicians to be on standby for multiple orders this year.

Each candidate typically orders at least 100,000 pamphlets, which takes about three to five working days to deliver, said Mr Ang.

Prices start from S$45 for 100 pieces and vary based on factors such as size, quantity and type of paper used, according to the firm's website.

Print&Print, another firm which has been in the business since 1990, regularly prints physical materials for both PAP and WP-run town councils as well as for election campaigning needs of both parties.

Parties typically finalise their orders four to five days before the hustings begin, said its manager Cynthia Oh.

During such time, there’ll be a 15 per cent increase in orders for banners, posters and other collaterals such as tissue packets and fans, said Ms Oh.