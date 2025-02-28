Current balance of GRCs and SMCs 'provides some stability' in electoral landscape: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Having Members of Parliament (MPs) serve a “broadly similar” number of electors as the last General Election will enable those elected to “continue to serve and represent their residents effectively”, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing on Friday (Feb 28).

Mr Chan was addressing a question from Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa on the terms of reference provided to the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC), which was convened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in January.

The EBRC should seek to keep the average size of Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs), the proportion of MPs elected from Single Member Constituencies (SMCs), and the average ratio of electors to elected MPs “all at about the same as that in the last General Election”, the Elections Department (ELD) had said.

In 2020, the average number of MPs per GRC was 4.65, while SMCs contributed 15 per cent of the total number of MPs.

Noting that it is “important” to understand the reasons behind these terms of reference provided by the prime minister, Ms Poa asked why the committee was not instructed "to reduce the average size of GRCs further or explicitly increase the number of SMCs, unlike the past three general elections".