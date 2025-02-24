Singapore's smaller opposition parties stake early claim to wards ahead of general election

SINGAPORE: Fringe political parties in Singapore have identified constituencies they wish to contest in a coming general election, despite the electoral map still being redrawn and the date of the polls not yet announced.

Overlapping claims have set these smaller opposition parties on a potential collision course, even with the crowded field consolidating into a few blocs in an attempt to avoid multi-cornered fights.

These parties say they have also readied potential candidates, but leaders are holding their cards close and planning to reveal names only nearer to Nomination Day.

The opposition landscape has shifted since the 2020 general election, which saw the greatest number of parties - 11 - contesting ever.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) won and formed the government with 61.24 per cent of the votes. The Workers’ Party (WP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) emerged as the only opposition parties with seats in parliament, while the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) made some headway after fielding its top two leaders in single-seat wards.

The other seven parties garnered less than 13 per cent of the total vote share.

In June 2023, Peoples Voice (PV), Reform Party (RP), People's Power Party (PPP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) formed a People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), a formally registered partnership.

Late on Saturday (Feb 22), however, the PPP announced its withdrawal. The alliance's secretary-general Lim Tean said the rest of the parties could not agree to PPP's insistence on contesting Tampines GRC, which he said could lead to a four-cornered fight.

An informal alliance called The Coalition was also formed in October 2023, comprising four other parties: National Solidarity Party (NSP), Red Dot United (RDU), Singapore People's Party (SPP) and Singapore United Party (SUP).