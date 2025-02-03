A decade after Singapore last held physical election rallies, nearly half of those sites are no longer around

SINGAPORE: Physical election rallies are expected to make a comeback this year, a decade since Singapore last held them. But new sites may need to be identified, after CNA found that almost half of those used in the 2015 General Election no longer exist, with housing and other infrastructure developments now in their place.

Such events were a hallmark of electoral contests before the COVID-19 pandemic, with crowds gathering to listen to speeches by candidates from different political parties.

There were no physical rallies in the 2020 General Election due to pandemic safety measures. For the 2023 presidential contest, such gatherings were deemed too divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the head of state.

Based on the 2015 list of constituencies, twelve of them now no longer have any rally sites. Two single-seat wards, Fengshan and Sengkang West, were absorbed into Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) in 2020.

Without a pandemic, the 2020 electoral contest would already have needed more sites due to an increase in the number of constituencies.

This year, with analysts expecting another increase in the number of seats and constituencies, authorities will likely have to start looking for new spaces to designate as rally sites.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) was formed late last month, in a significant step leading up to the next General Election which must be held by Nov 23.

The list of designated rally sites is typically released by the Singapore Police Force on Nomination Day. The sites are decided on together with organisations such as the Singapore Land Authority and Sport Singapore.