A decade after Singapore last held physical election rallies, nearly half of those sites are no longer around
Of the sites that have disappeared, a majority were replaced by housing projects.
SINGAPORE: Physical election rallies are expected to make a comeback this year, a decade since Singapore last held them. But new sites may need to be identified, after CNA found that almost half of those used in the 2015 General Election no longer exist, with housing and other infrastructure developments now in their place.
Such events were a hallmark of electoral contests before the COVID-19 pandemic, with crowds gathering to listen to speeches by candidates from different political parties.
There were no physical rallies in the 2020 General Election due to pandemic safety measures. For the 2023 presidential contest, such gatherings were deemed too divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the head of state.
Based on the 2015 list of constituencies, twelve of them now no longer have any rally sites. Two single-seat wards, Fengshan and Sengkang West, were absorbed into Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) in 2020.
Without a pandemic, the 2020 electoral contest would already have needed more sites due to an increase in the number of constituencies.
This year, with analysts expecting another increase in the number of seats and constituencies, authorities will likely have to start looking for new spaces to designate as rally sites.
The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) was formed late last month, in a significant step leading up to the next General Election which must be held by Nov 23.
The list of designated rally sites is typically released by the Singapore Police Force on Nomination Day. The sites are decided on together with organisations such as the Singapore Land Authority and Sport Singapore.
HOUSING, SPORTING NEEDS
Of the 46 rally sites from GE2015, 22 are no longer around.
A majority - 12 - of them were lost to housing projects, either private mixed developments or new Build-to-Order estates, as Singapore moved to fulfil its housing needs over the last decade.
Of the 14 stadiums used as rally sites in 2015, three are now unavailable.
Apart from Jurong Stadium and Queenstown Stadium, the Toa Payoh facility is also being revamped as part of a new integrated development.
Another former sporting venue, a field bounded by Stadium Drive and Stadium Boulevard and home to Singapore Athletics, is undergoing track replacement works.
CONSIDERATIONS FOR RALLY SITES
It is not publicly known exactly how rally sites are picked. CNA has contacted the Singapore Police for more information.
Each GRC (three to six seats) typically has two sites, while SMCs or single-seat wards have one.
“Formally, the EBRC does not consider the availability of rally sites in its delineation of boundaries as rally sites are typically not in its terms of reference,” said Assistant Professor Elvin Ong from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) political science department.
The EBRC is currently in the process of redrawing new constituency lines.
Asst Prof Ong noted the challenge of finding rally sites for each constituency due to Singapore’s land scarcity.
“The rally site must be large enough to host a sizeable crowd, and should be safe enough for people to get to and for people to be attended to if any emergency services are mobilised,” he added.
Institute of Policy Studies research fellow Teo Kay Key also highlighted crowd size as a major consideration.
“It would cause chaos for nearby residents if the party underestimates the crowd and there is no effective crowd control, and it would look like a waste of resources if the venue is too large for the crowd that turns up,” she said.
Rally sites should be easily reached by public transport and also have parking options nearby, added Dr Teo.
DO RALLIES MATTER?
In a digital age, physical rallies are still of much value to both political parties and voters, said observers.
Associate Professor Natalie Pang, who heads the communications and new media department at NUS, said that while many interactions and communications now take place online, people still need rallies to extend those conversations and connect in real life.
“Social media posts are often staged and curated for positive impressions,” said Asst Prof Ong.
Whereas at a physical rally, crowd size alone can affect perceptions of the popularity of a party, he said.
“From being fearful of the movement itself or (fearful of) revealing that they support the movement, they could turn to publicly support the movement instead,” the academic added.
Dr Teo said physical rallies also present a personal element that voters cannot discern from solely looking at campaign material.
“Voters do take stock of how politicians behave outside of their official channels on social media or other publications, because it provides a sense of how they are as individuals,” she said.
This includes their character and personality, whether they're easy to approach and whether they show concern for potential constituents.
Singapore University of Social Sciences associate faculty Kasthuri Prameswaren said the atmosphere of physical rallies can never be replicated online.
It'll also be a new experience for many younger voters. In 2020, any physical campaigning was restricted to walkabouts and house visits in limited group sizes.
“Physical rallies will be useful to initiate younger voters and potential voters — those under the voting age — as the younger generation may not have had the opportunity to experience such momentous political events,” she added.
Observers said Singaporeans could see a hybrid of digital and physical campaigning in the next contest, based on lessons retained from the 2020 hustings.
This would provide options for people who'd like to attend rallies but are unable to head down physically for various reasons, said Assoc Prof Pang.
“The challenge, however, lies in the adequacy of connectivity and equipment, given that rallies can sometimes go on for hours."
ONCE IN FIVE YEARS
CNA spoke to voters in constituencies where rally sites have ceased to exist. They told CNA they weren't too fussed by the changes.
Delivery driver Thomas Tan, who has lived in Eunos Crescent for 18 years, said: “Last time round, I went down to listen to what the parties had to say. I was interested in the specific topics they covered, especially the local manifestos that affect this estate."
A field in front of Blk 33 Eunos Crescent, about a two-minute walk from the 57-year-old’s home, has gone from being a rally site to the Eunos Court BTO estate.
“If the new sites are further away, yes, I would still walk there,” said Mr Tan.
Over in Hougang, lifetime resident Paul Heng, 54, told CNA he wouldn’t mind making his way to a rally site near his home.
“If not I can always get my news about the parties from social media and TV, just like we did in 2020,” he said.
Constituents acknowledged that the rallies would typically get quite noisy, but this was to be expected and if anything, added to the overall mood and excitement of election campaigning.
“It’s quite normal," said Mr Tan from Eunos. "This kind of event only happens once every five years, so I think it’s okay.”