Rare for Singapore political parties to use background screening firms to vet candidates: Industry players

SINGAPORE: It is uncommon for political parties in Singapore to engage background screening firms to vet potential candidates ahead of an election, firms in the sector said.

While background checks on political figures are not unusual, they are typically requested by private companies seeking to assess potential appointees, rather than by political parties themselves.

But firms say such checks could help safeguard parties against reputational damage, helping them distance themselves from a problematic individual by demonstrating due diligence in the selection process.

These checks are becoming increasingly relevant in an era of heightened scrutiny, with social media, news platforms and online forums providing vast amounts of accessible information, said industry players.

At the Workers’ Party’s (WP) recent annual members' forum, secretary-general Pritam Singh revealed that the party had engaged commercial firms to help in candidate screening and personality reviews as it prepares for the general election, which must be held by Nov 23.

"Of course, none of these measures are foolproof, nor can they guarantee that all previous infractions of an individual will come to light. It is important that I set this expectation. But the party will do our best,” Mr Singh had said.

REPUTATION AT STAKE

During the last general election in 2020, WP candidate Raeesah Khan faced police investigations for social media posts allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion or race.

One post had been made just two months before the election, and Mr Singh later said he had been unaware of the posts.

The use of background screening firms could help prevent such situations, said Mr Kannan Chettiar, CEO and co-founder of due diligence firm Avvanz.

“It is quite rare in general for political parties themselves to employ the services of background checking firms like ours. I haven't seen any such cases before,” said Mr Chettiar, who has over 12 years of experience in the sector.

His firm has conducted checks on politicians taking up appointments in private companies, though those checks were initiated by the companies themselves.

“But in this day and age, parties should invariably conduct such background checks. Especially nowadays, people can have so much baggage,” he said.

Mr Mervyn Ho, general manager of background screening firm RMI, emphasised the importance of vetting for public-facing roles like Members of Parliament. Any allegations, derogatory articles or media mentions would affect the public’s view not just of the candidate but also the party, he said.

“Assessing a candidate for a public-facing role is comparable to hiring a C-level (executive). There’s going to be considerable public interest and expectation.”

A mistake could cause the party significant reputational damage, he said.

Singaporeans' increasingly global profiles necessitate checks that account for foreign business interests or overseas work, another firm pointed out.

“Public figures, including MPs and candidates, tend to be held to a higher standard. In this day and age, with the right amount of motivation and effort, it's not difficult for anyone to find and dig up the past,” said Mr BC Tan, managing director and co-head of Southeast Asia at Kroll’s investigations, diligence and compliance practice.

All the firms interviewed said they do not have any local political parties among their clients.