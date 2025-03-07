GE Newbies Watch: PAP makes moves in Hougang; PSP, WP and SDP fresh faces spotted
The new People’s Action Party branch chairman in Hougang and a long-time member of the Singapore Democratic Party were among the new faces spotted ahead of the upcoming General Election.
SINGAPORE: As the next General Election approaches, political parties are ramping up their outreach efforts.
The vote has to be held by Nov 23, and the formation of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee in January by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was the first step in the route to the ballot box.
In the third instalment of a running series, CNA spotlights some potential new candidates who have been seen engaging with constituents across the island.
Marshall Lim (PAP)
The 39-year-old lawyer took over as the chairman of the ruling party’s branch in Hougang on Feb 17. He replaced Mr Jackson Lam, who had served in the role since October 2023.
Hougang has been an opposition stronghold since 1991, and Mr Lim's appointment signals PAP's continued efforts to make inroads in the single-seat constituency.
During his first major walkabout last Sunday (Mar 2), Mr Lim visited Hougang Avenue 5, greeting residents and shop owners in the housing estate.
“I especially appreciated the little moments of connection – a smile, a handshake, a shared laugh,” he later said on social media. “These simple gestures speak to the immense kindness, warmth and kinship of our Hougang residents.”
A partner at local firm Martin & Partners, Mr Lim specialises in criminal law. He was previously a deputy public prosecutor at the Attorney-General’s Chambers before becoming an assistant chief public defender at the Public Defender's Ofice, which provides legal aid to those facing non-capital charges.
Gho Sze Kee (PAP)
The shipping lawyer has been actively involved in community events alongside Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan. She has appeared at numerous constituency events, including Chinese New Year celebrations and Edusave Award ceremonies.
Ms Gho has also accompanied Mr Lim on house visits in areas such as Jalan Dua, Cassia Crescent and Boscombe Road within the single-seat ward.
A long-time PAP activist, she was a speaker at the party's 2021 convention, where she advocated for greater diversity of perspectives within the party to enhance communication and grassroots engagement.
In 2023, Ms Gho was awarded the Public Service Medal as vice-chairperson of Bukit Timah Citizens’ Consultative Committee.
She is currently associate director at AsiaLegal, a local law firm which specialises in maritime issues, such as shipping litigation and marine insurance.
Stephanie Tan (PSP)
The 36-year-old was spotted with Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder Tan Cheng Bock at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre during a walkabout on Feb 23.
She was also present at a media doorstop alongside Dr Tan and five other PSP members who contested in the last General Election, including Non-Constituency Members of Parliament Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai.
PSP's newsletter, The Palm, describes Ms Tan as a full-time housewife with two young children. She previously graduated with a law degree from the National University of Singapore.
When asked if she would be contesting, Dr Tan would only say: “Are you asking me my secret? I’m not telling you, you will see it on Nomination Day.”
Surayah Akbar (SDP)
A member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) for more than 18 years, Ms Akbar currently serves as treasurer and head of fundraising on the party's Central Executive Committee.
She has been actively engaging with residents in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, as seen on her social media accounts in February, where she led a team distributing dates at Marsiling Market ahead of Ramadan.
During SDP’s campaign launch in May 2024, party chairman Paul Tambyah stated that Ms Akbar would "pretty certainly" be a candidate in the upcoming election.
A long-time advocate for social issues, she has spoken out on topics such as child and women trafficking, as well as the need for better support for single mothers.
Beyond politics, Ms Akbar is married with children and works as a music publisher at Kraton Music Publishing.
Andre Low (WP)
The 33-year-old is a member of the Workers’ Party’s media team, where he helps shape strategy and messaging while managing the party’s digital engagement.
He previously served as a secretarial assistant to Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua for over three years, supporting grassroots engagement, policy research and weekly Meet-The-People Sessions.
Last year, he appeared alongside Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam in a YouTube video discussing WP’s Redundancy Insurance Scheme. He has also been involved in WP’s Hammer newsletter outreach activities in Tampines, amid speculation that the party may contest the five-member GRC.
Mr Low began his career as a disputes lawyer before venturing into the start-up scene. He is currently a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group.