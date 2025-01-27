More than 1,000 general practitioner clinics open during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,115 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open at various times during the Chinese New Year period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jan 27).

Of these clinics, 17 will be open 24 hours a day throughout the festive period from Jan 28 to Jan 30.

Details of the clinics and their operating hours are available on MOH's GPGoWhere website.

"Members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festive period are encouraged to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions," MOH said in a media release.

It also advised members of the public to make appointments with clinics or to call clinics before they visit them.

Those with urgent conditions that are not life-threatening can visit the Alexandria Hospital urgent care centre (UCC), UCC @ Admiralty and the National University Hospital's UCC @ Bukit Panjang.

MOH said that medical treatment should only be sought at a hospital's accident and emergency department in the event of "serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding".

"To ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services can provide swift conveyance for those with emergency conditions, those who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995," the ministry added.