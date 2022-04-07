Singapore researchers identify two genes associated with risk of schizophrenia

SINGAPORE: Researchers from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore, along with a global team of scientists, have identified two genes that are associated with the risk of schizophrenia, potentially leading to new ways of treating the psychiatric disorder.

The team examined samples from more than 300,000 people around the world, demonstrating that 287 regions in the human DNA harbour genes that increase the risk of schizophrenia, said IMH and A*STAR in a joint media release on Thursday (Apr 7).

Furthermore, they showed that genetic risk for schizophrenia is seen in genes concentrated in brain cells called neurons, but not in any other tissue or cell type, suggesting it is the biological role of these cells that is crucial in schizophrenia.

The study involved 13 years of data - including 3,741 samples from Singapore - and is the largest genomic study of its kind to date, said IMH and A*STAR.

The team found two genes - the glutamate receptor subunit GRIN2A and transcription factor SP4 - that are associated with "rare disruptive coding variants" in people with schizophrenia.

These genes are also known to be linked to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

"The breakthrough discovery pushes current understanding of biological processes in the brain, in particular for psychiatric disorders, to the next level," said IMH and A*STAR.

"This could potentially lead to new ways of treating schizophrenia, which has seen limited innovation in drug development in over 70 years."