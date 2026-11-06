Genetic testing subsidies for hereditary breast, ovarian cancer to start on Dec 1

SINGAPORE: When Ms Norain Mohamad Saleh was diagnosed with breast cancer at 37, she underwent genetic testing that revealed she carries a hereditary gene mutation linked to a higher risk of cancer.

The results helped her younger sister better understand her own risk of developing cancer and take steps towards early detection and preventive care.

From Dec 1, such testing will become more affordable, with eligible patients receiving subsidies of up to 70 per cent for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) genetic testing.

First announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in March, the subsidies will be available at specialist outpatient clinics at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), National University Cancer Institute Singapore and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.