Genki Sushi, Smoo Bar among 10 F&B outlets ordered to close over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: A Genki Sushi outlet in City Square Mall and Smoo Bar on Prinsep Street were among 10 food and beverage (F&B) outlets ordered to close over COVID-19 breaches.

The infringements included failing to minimise interaction between staff and diners, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Thursday (Dec 30).

The outlets also allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm and failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size.

As of Nov 22, a maximum of five people per group are allowed to dine in at F&B establishments.

The Genki Sushi outlet had failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size.

Smoo Bar delayed the entry of officers into its premises, said MSE. The bar also failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size.

Both F&B establishments were ordered to close for 10 days from Dec 29 to Jan 7, 2022.

The other eight establishments were also ordered to close for 10 days.

These included Myanmar Culture Society Members Clubhouse in Oriental Plaza at New Bridge Road, which failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers, The outlet also provided customers with dice games.

The 10 F&B outlets ordered to close temporarily are:

1. 2nd Generation Music Lounge on Geylang Road

2. Channel Sam on Northshore Drive

3. D'Rubinah @ Punggol on Tebing Lane

4. Genki Sushi Singapore in City Square Mall

5. KNS Restaurant in Cyclist Park

6. Level Up on River Valley Road

7. Myanmar Culture Society Members Clubhouse in Oriental Plaza

8. Pub Cang Lang Ting on Lorong 13 Geylang

9. Smoo Bar on Prinsep Street

10. Win Cafe in Bugis Cube