Genki Sushi, Smoo Bar among 10 F&B outlets ordered to close over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: A Genki Sushi outlet in City Square Mall and Smoo Bar on Prinsep Street were among 10 food and beverage (F&B) outlets ordered to close over COVID-19 breaches.
The infringements included failing to minimise interaction between staff and diners, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Thursday (Dec 30).
The outlets also allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm and failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size.
As of Nov 22, a maximum of five people per group are allowed to dine in at F&B establishments.
The Genki Sushi outlet had failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size.
Smoo Bar delayed the entry of officers into its premises, said MSE. The bar also failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size.
Both F&B establishments were ordered to close for 10 days from Dec 29 to Jan 7, 2022.
The other eight establishments were also ordered to close for 10 days.
These included Myanmar Culture Society Members Clubhouse in Oriental Plaza at New Bridge Road, which failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers, The outlet also provided customers with dice games.
The 10 F&B outlets ordered to close temporarily are:
1. 2nd Generation Music Lounge on Geylang Road
2. Channel Sam on Northshore Drive
3. D'Rubinah @ Punggol on Tebing Lane
4. Genki Sushi Singapore in City Square Mall
5. KNS Restaurant in Cyclist Park
6. Level Up on River Valley Road
7. Myanmar Culture Society Members Clubhouse in Oriental Plaza
8. Pub Cang Lang Ting on Lorong 13 Geylang
9. Smoo Bar on Prinsep Street
10. Win Cafe in Bugis Cube
One F&B establishment, Oriental Delights on Temple Street, was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.
A total of 72 individuals were also fined for breaching safe management and vaccination differentiation measures, such as gathering in groups larger than the permitted size and mask-related offences.
"In the past week, Government agencies have stepped up enforcement checks," said MSE, adding that agencies will continue to step up enforcement at F&B outlets in the year-end period.
Agencies will also continue "stepped-up checks" on F&B outlets to ensure that safe management measures are strictly adhered to.
"Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with (safe management measures), including the proper wearing of masks.
"Enforcement action includes prosecution and the revocation of licences," said the ministry.
PEOPLE URGED TO AVOID CROWDED PLACES ON NEW YEAR'S EVE
MSE also reminded members of the public to "remain vigilant" and avoid crowded places this New Year's Eve.
"As we prepare to welcome the new year amidst the spread of the Omicron variant, we strongly urge everyone to avoid crowded places and enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebration from home," it said.
To minimise crowding, there will be no fireworks at this year's New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Marina Bay.
Fireworks will instead be set off from heartland locations across Singapore, so that members of the public can enjoy them from the safety of their homes.
The People's Association Grassroots Organisations will also be organising virtual year-end countdown community programmes on Dec 31 to "connect residents in a safe way".
"All over the world, particularly in the US, UK and Europe, we have seen a huge spike in Omicron cases," said MSE.
It also reminded members of the public to remain vigilant, exercise social responsibility and observe the prevailing safe management measures.
"This is to protect your own health and that of your family and friends," the ministry added.
CAMPSITES AND BARBECUE PITS IN PARKS AND GARDENS REMAIN CLOSED
All campsites and barbeque pits in parks and gardens managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) remain closed, said MSE.
NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of lawns and facilities - such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and car parks - when these areas get too crowded or people remain non-compliant to safe management measures.
"This is necessary to ensure that the parks remain safe for everyone," said the ministry.
Members of the public were advised to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on visitors levels before heading to the parks.
Those visiting the parks were reminded to be socially responsible and observe safe management measures, including keeping to the permitted group size of five people and wearing a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercise or consuming food, drink or medication.
