Police seized over S$1.5 million linked to Genneva gold scam, will apply to distribute assets to claimants

Genneva ran out of gold bars to return to its customers when the collection of gold for the inspection exercise slowed down in September 2012, the police said previously.

Some of the collected gold bars were pawned.

The police concluded their investigation in relation to the case several years ago, Mr Shanmugam said in his written response on Tuesday.

Six people were charged in 2019. From 2020 to 2025, five of them were convicted of offences including fraudulent trading, cheating and money laundering.

Court proceedings are still ongoing for the remaining individual, Mr Shanmugam said.

The police will be making a court application to distribute the S$1.5 million in properties seized from Genneva and its related companies to claimants.

"The distribution process is complex and may take some time, as there is a large number of potential claimants," said Mr Shanmugam.

"The police will notify them on the filing of their claims in due course."