Hard to be independent if you've spent decades in political system: Singapore presidential hopeful George Goh
He was responding to comments made by fellow potential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being non-partisan.
SINGAPORE: It is difficult for someone to become independent "overnight" after having been in Singapore's political system for decades, potential presidential candidate George Goh Ching Wah said on Thursday (Jul 27).
The 63-year-old founder of retailer Harvey Norman Ossia was asked by the media for his response to former senior minister and fellow presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who stressed his independence during the formal launch of his platform on Wednesday.
"If you are 20 years in the public sector ... you are already in a political system for so long. You are inside the box for more than 20 years," said Mr Goh.
"If you resign, let's say, for a month or two, then you declare you become an independent candidate. For me, I think it's quite difficult. For myself, I can't do that."
On Wednesday, Mr Tharman had repeatedly emphasised his “independence of mind”, saying he was "by nature, non-partisan".
"I have no regrets at all of having been at the PAP (People's Action Party) and serving as a politician for 22 years both in Cabinet as well as on the ground," he said. "I have no doubt at all that in my new role, I'll be able to rise above politics because that's been my makeup all along."
Mr Goh, a businessman, was second to announce his bid for the presidency after Mr Tharman.
They are also up against ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song.
On Thursday, Mr Goh was accompanied by his wife Lysa Sumali to an event at social enterprise Dignity Kitchen, where he helped to pack lunch treats for the elderly.
He has positioned himself as free of any political affiliations - a point he reiterated to media.
"I'm an independent candidate, as everybody knows, because I came from the private sector," said Mr Goh.
"I do not sit in any of the GIC or MAS or government-linked corporations ... I do my own thing."
He said he hopes that voters will give the private sector the chance to serve the nation.
Mr Goh started out in the shoe manufacturing business with S$5,000 in savings and assistance from his sister.
Over 40 years of entrepreneurship, he owned more than 100 companies across the continent, seven of which are publicly listed on various stock exchanges across Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom.
During his Wednesday press conference, Mr Tharman also cited former Singapore President Ong Teng Cheong, a Cabinet minister and PAP chairman for many years, as an example of an independent candidate.
Mr Tharman said that no one regarded the late Mr Ong as being less independent because of his past association with the ruling party.
Asked about this, Mr Goh called Mr Ong a "very special man" well-versed in both the public and private sector.
He noted that Mr Ong had set up architecture firm Ong & Ong before entering politics, and that he understood how difficult it was to "build from nothing to something" in the private sector.
Mr Goh said that when Mr Ong became President, he then understood the need to be independent; to be a check and balance; and to know his balance sheets when it came to the nation's reserves.
"None of the presidents I see today are like him. None. I do not foresee the next one, two terms, anybody like him - a private sector entrepreneur, and at the same time (with the political experience)," said Mr Goh.
Mr Goh was also asked for his views on how some have positioned the Presidential Election as a two-horse race between Mr Tharman and Mr Ng.
Mr Goh said there was a possibility that more potential candidates might still step forward.
"Competition is healthy. I think we should allow this society to progress. We should allow the system to move forward, not backward. We cannot live in the old legacy. So we should move forward, (have) more good people come forward, especially in the private sector," he added.
"I want to encourage more in the private sector to please come forward. Give new, fresh ideas ... You know you can give more new things from your perspective."