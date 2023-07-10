Businessman George Goh says his companies add up to meet S$500 million requirement to run for President

SINGAPORE: Businessman George Goh on Monday (Jul 10) said that his companies across different industries add up to meet the shareholders' equity requirement to qualify for Singapore's presidential election.

Mr Goh, who was speaking to reporters after an event for entrepreneurs, said that his business interests are split across different organisations because they are in different industries.

"The way I have set up my organisation is like that ... I set up (in) a different industry a different organisation," he said.

"But anyway it's managed by me," he added. "It's the same. I am the chief executive who managed this."

Mr Goh, founder of Harvey Norman Ossia and chairman of SGX-listed Ossia International, last month announced his intention to run for the presidency.

He is the second person to put himself in the running after former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who stepped down from his government positions on Friday.

President Halimah Yacob has said that she will not stand for re-election after her term ends on Sep 13.

There have been questions about Mr Goh's eligibility. Under the private sector requirement to run for President, a candidate must have been chief executive for at least three years with a company with at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity.

According to a company announcement filed with SGX, Ossia International had S$54.9 million in shareholders' equity – or net assets – in the financial year 2022/2023.

Mr Goh told reporters that businesses in the retail, water treatment and electronic industries "cannot" be put into one organisation.

"Structurally, not say wrong or right, you can create divisions (within an organisation). But most of the entrepreneurs don't like to do that," he said.

Doing so causes "confusion" if the company is publicly listed, and can also make it difficult to communicate the brand and story of a company that operates in many different industries, he said.