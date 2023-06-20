Singapore's new president must work together with the government: George Goh

SINGAPORE: Singapore's new president must work with the government for the good of the nation, potential presidential candidate George Goh said on Tuesday (Jun 20), adding that there cannot be "two centres of power".

"Can you imagine if ... the President and Prime Minister don’t work together? It will cause a small nation a lot of problems," he told reporters at Holland Drive Market.

"Whoever comes in (as President), I will say the same thing, work together with the government."

Likening the Prime Minister's office to the brain and the President to the heart, Mr Goh added that both must function hand in hand.

"The Prime Minister is elected by the people, you must trust him. He appoints his own Cabinet, he leads the MPs, you must trust him," he said.

Mr Goh, a businessman, was speaking a week after he said it was "time to vote in an independent candidate". People want a candidate who is not from the establishment, he said on Jun 13 after collecting eligibility forms from the Elections Department (ELD).

Apart from representing Singapore as head of state domestically and internationally, the President is also responsible for safeguarding the country's reserves and the integrity of the public service.

When asked to comment on a Facebook post by the Prime Minister's wife Ho Ching, who said that the President's role is not to be an independent voice or a check on the government, Mr Goh clarified on Tuesday that an "independent" candidate would be one who is not from any political party, not on the board of any government-linked company, and not involved in Citizens’ Consultative Committees (CCCs).

"I've never (been) attached to all these (things), that is where I'm coming from," he said.

He went on to add that such a candidate would have two main functions as president - to safeguard the reserves and the appointment of key officeholders.

As an independent candidate, Mr Goh said he would be able to perform these roles better. He added that he had good working relationships with others, like when he worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) during his time as Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Morocco, an honorary role.