Singapore studying geothermal energy as potential source for power generation

SINGAPORE: Energy from underground heat could help to power cooling systems and water desalination processes in future, as Singapore studies the potential of harnessing geothermal energy.

Exploratory studies will be carried out in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) announced on Tuesday (Oct 26).

These areas have been identified based on higher surface temperature measurements, it added.

One of the study sites is Sembawang Hot Spring Park, where researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), research platform TUM CREATE and Surbana Jurong are seeking to obtain temperature data and improve estimations of Singapore’s geothermal resource potential.

“Previous studies have given us simulated estimations, and our current study aims to improve these estimations by obtaining temperature data at locations we think to have higher temperatures, possibly near the Sembawang hot spring,” said Associate Professor Alessandro Romagnoli, who leads the study.

To do this, the team will use a combination of computer models and seismic surveys to study Singapore’s geological features.

Preliminary findings from the exploratory studies will be established by the end of next year, said EMA.

Speaking at the opening of the Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) High-Level Forum, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said advancements in technologies, coupled with the declining costs, have enabled policymakers and industry leaders to significantly advance the role of renewables in the global energy systems.

"In Singapore, recent developments in geothermal technology, such as advanced geothermal systems which harness heat from deep dry rock, may allow Singapore to harness geothermal energy at greater depths, with minimal impact to environment and safety," said Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister.

Singapore is also keen to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging low-carbon alternatives, such as hydrogen and carbon storage to support the energy transition, he added.