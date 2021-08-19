Singapore to launch its first vaccinated travel lanes with Germany and Brunei

APPLYING FOR A VACCINATED TRAVEL PASS

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will need to apply for a vaccinated travel pass to travel from Germany or Brunei to Singapore. Applications for these passes open on Sep 1.

As part of the application, travellers will have to pre-pay for their day three and day seven PCR tests, and their vaccination status will be checked for entry into Singapore.

Short-term visitors who need a visa to enter Singapore must also obtain one. They are advised to do so after their vaccination travel pass is approved and before they depart for Singapore, said the authorities.

They must also buy travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs before they travel to Singapore.

All visitors must also use the TraceTogether app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing, said CAAS.

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) do not need to apply for a vaccination travel pass to enter Singapore under the scheme.

Those who are vaccinated in Singapore can show their vaccination status on the HealthHub app when checking in at the airport before departure for Singapore.

For those who were not vaccinated in Singapore, they can present proof of their vaccination to the airline in their country of departure, as well as to Singapore's immigration authorities after arriving at Changi Airport.

Since Singapore citizens and PRs do not need to apply for a vaccination travel pass to enter Singapore under the scheme, the arrangement will come into effect for them on Sep 8 at 12.01am.

HONG KONG AIR TRAVEL PASS

Short-term visitors with travel history to Hong Kong or Macao in the last 21 consecutive days can now apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore from Aug 26.

Similar to other arrangements with the Air Travel Pass, these visitors will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at Changi Airport, and can go about their activities in Singapore with a negative test result.

They will no longer need to serve a seven-day stay-home notice with a COVID-19 PCR test before the end of the notice, said CAAS.

From Aug 20 at 11.59pm, Singapore citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders who have spent the last 21 days in Hong Kong or Macau and are returning to Singapore will take a PCR test upon arrival.

Similarly, if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, in lieu of a stay-home notice.