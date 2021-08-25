With Germany requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for hotel stays and dining in, will your Singapore status be recognised?

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Germany has introduced rules that require people who want to eat in a restaurant, stay in a hotel or do other indoor activities to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

Those who have not been vaccinated need a negative COVID-19 test, Deutsche Welle reported on its website.

The so-called 3G rule - which stands for geimpft, genesen, getestet in German (vaccinated, recovered, tested) - came into force nationwide on Monday (Aug 23), Deutsche Welle reported. It comes as the country experiences a fourth wave of infections.

It also comes ahead of the launch next month of a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Germany, which will allow people returning from the European country to avoid serving a period of quarantine if they have spent the previous 21 days in Germany and/or Singapore.

People will need to return to Singapore on designated flights and undertake a COVID-19 test before boarding the aircraft. They will also need to be tested three times after arriving back in Singapore.

RECOGNITION OF SINGAPORE VACCINE CERTIFICATES

Travellers to Germany can use their digital or paper certificate from Singapore to furnish proof of their vaccination status, a spokesperson from the German embassy in Singapore told CNA.

A photograph of the certificate is not acceptable, the spokesperson said, and the vaccine used must be one of those listed on the website of the Paul-Ehrlich Institute, which is an agency of Germany's health ministry.