Two men arrested after 43-year-old attacked with brick in Geylang

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested after a 43-year-old man was attacked with a brick, leaving him with multiple fractures on his face.

The police said they were alerted to the incident along Lorong 21 Geylang at around 9am on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The victim was found with multiple fractures on his face and abrasions on his body, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Wednesday.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital and a brick was seized as a case exhibit.

The suspects, aged 21 and 22, were identified through ground enquiries as well as images from close-circuit television cameras and police cameras.

The two men will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means with common intention.

If convicted, they may be jailed for up to 15 years and fined and/or caned.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," SPF said.