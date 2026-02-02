Man dressed like Bruce Lee in Geylang gets jail for possessing nunchaku and prohibited weapons

A 59-year-old man was sentenced to six months and two weeks' jail and a S$2,000 (US$1,570) fine on Saturday (Jan 31), after being caught on camera wielding a nunchaku on the streets of Geylang.

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported that Li Hongwei, who is from China, claimed to be a martial arts instructor.

Li was arrested after a video posted on social media last September of his nunchaku display went viral. A nunchaku, sometimes called "nunchucks", is a weapon used in martial arts that consists of two rods joined at one end by a chain.

In the video, a man is seen dressed in a yellow jumpsuit with black stripes, reminiscent of Hong Kong actor and martial arts legend Bruce Lee's iconic outfit from the 1978 film Game of Death.

He is standing on two bollards while swinging a nunchaku, drawing cheers and laughter from onlookers.

One male bystander could be heard calling him "Singapore's Bruce Lee" in Mandarin.

Acting on the video's lead, the police began patrolling the area to locate the man and eventually found him along Geylang Lorong 18 in October last year.

From Li, officers seized a nunchaku, a five‑speared kunai (dagger), as well as knuckledusters, which are metal weapons worn over the hand to inflict injury on hitting someone.

He was arrested the same day and released on bail two days later.

Li was charged with violating the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act and possessing an offensive weapon.

He pleaded guilty in ocurt, stating that he was unfamiliar with Singapore's laws and that the items were intended for martial arts training and performances.

He also said that he was the only one supporting his parents, a sick wife and an unemployed son, Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail reported.

The prosecution maintained that the nunchaku is considered a weapon and that Li did not hold a valid licence for it.

They added that although the nunchaku was used for personal training, the kunai and knuckledusters could still be used to inflict harm or instil fear.

Li could have faced up to three years in prison and a S$40,000 fine under the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act, and up to two years' jail or a fine under Section 453(1)(a) of the Penal Code, or both.