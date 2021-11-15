37 people under investigation following police operations in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A total of 37 people - 30 men and seven women aged between 21 and 66 - are being investigated following enforcement operations in Geylang.
The multi-agency enforcement operations, which took place between Oct 15 and Oct 29, were led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).
“This operation is part of a multi-agency effort to curb criminal activities in Geylang. It is a continual effort to ensure that Geylang remains safe and secure," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Lee Ting Wei and commanding officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre.
As part of enforcement efforts against illegal gambling activities, seven men and one woman aged between 34 and 66 were arrested for various offences under the Remote Gambling Act. More than S$2,000 was also seized along with various gambling-related paraphernalia.
During the operations, three men aged between 32 and 43 were also investigated for various offences under the Health Products Act. Cough syrup, assorted brands of sexual enhancement medicines and other illegal medicines with a street value of about S$16,000 were seized.
In an operation against secret society activities and unlicensed massage establishment outlets, four men aged between 21 and 45 were arrested for being members of unlawful societies.
Five women, aged between 26 and 45, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter. Another 39-year-old woman was also arrested for an offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Two men, aged 34 and 40, were arrested for offences under the Customs Act. Twelve other men, aged between 28 and 59, were issued with composition sums for offences under the Customs Act.
More than four cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.
Another two men, aged 52 and 63, were allegedly involved in illegal hawking.
They were issued with summons under the Environmental Public Health Act for allegedly hawking secondhand goods (such as clothing and shoes) in a public place, without a valid licence from the SFA. The goods displayed for sale were seized.