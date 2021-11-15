37 people under investigation following police operations in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A total of 37 people - 30 men and seven women aged between 21 and 66 - are being investigated following enforcement operations in Geylang.

The multi-agency enforcement operations, which took place between Oct 15 and Oct 29, were led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“This operation is part of a multi-agency effort to curb criminal activities in Geylang. It is a continual effort to ensure that Geylang remains safe and secure," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Lee Ting Wei and commanding officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre.