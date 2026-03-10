Man, 48, to be charged with murder of 70-year-old man after Geylang fight

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Mar 10) with the murder of another man, aged 70.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fight involving the two men along Lorong 16 Geylang at about 8.15am on Monday.

SPF arrived at the scene to find the 70-year-old man injured. CNA understands that he had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital unconscious where he subsequently died, the police said.

“The 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and conveyed conscious to the hospital,” SPF said in a news release.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA that one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to Raffles Hospital after it received a call for assistance in the same area on Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other,” SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.