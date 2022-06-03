Man charged with slashing at Geylang coffee shop

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (Jun 3) with slashing another man at a coffee shop in Geylang.

Lee Han Leng, 45, was given one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

He is accused of slashing Koh Hee Yang's head and body with a knife at about 4.40pm on Wednesday at Hin Sheng Coffee House at 346 Geylang Road, according to charge sheets.

He has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation and will return to court later this month.

Police earlier said that they received two calls for assistance near Lorong 18 Geylang on Wednesday at about 4.40pm.

Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man with lacerations on his neck and head. He was conscious when taken to the hospital.

It was established that the 45-year-old man had fled prior to the arrival of the police.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police and closed-circuit television cameras, the police established the assailant's identity and arrested him.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or any combination of these punishments.