High rent, stiff competition: Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar stallholders struggling to turn a profit

SINGAPORE: Kebab seller Mr Hasan said on Wednesday (Apr 5) that he regrets taking up a stall at the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar this year.

Pointing to the stalls next to his, the owner of Hasan Istanbul Kebab told CNA: “We’re all losing money. (We) cannot cover costs, cannot even cover rent.”

Over at the neighbouring stall selling Ramly burgers, a worker who declined to be named echoed that sentiment.

“We regret taking it this year,” he said. “It was okay in previous years.”

Mr Hasan is forking out about S$25,000 (US$18,860) in rent, while his neighbour is paying S$20,000.

There have been complaints about high rental costs at the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar since it started on Mar 17.

Besides the cost of renting a stall at the bazaar, multiple stallholders said there seemed to be fewer visitors this year, attributing it to ongoing bazaars across Singapore.

Mr Muhd Ridzuan, who runs a stall selling burgers and fried snacks, said that at the 2019 bazaar, he saw snaking queues starting from about 4pm.

When CNA spoke to him at about 6pm on Tuesday, there were no queues at most stalls in the vicinity.

In the past, only three or four bazaars were held during Ramadan, he said. This year, he estimated that there are at least eight or nine. According to social media posts by bazaar organizers, there are pasar malams – night markets – in Bedok, Jurong East, Tampines, Punggol and other locations during this period.

Mr Ridzuan said he hopes that more customers will come after the bazaar in Kampong Glam ends on Apr 16.