Giant supermarket apologies after mislabelling halal chicken as pork skin

SINGAPORE: Giant supermarket apologised on Wednesday (Sep 1) after it mislabelled a halal chicken product as Australian pork skin at one of its outlets.
This comes after Reddit user MorteensG posted about the incident on Tuesday, with the caption "so as a Muslim, this got me very confused while shopping for groceries".
An accompanying image showed two packs of poultry labelled by Giant as halal boneless chicken legs, although the wrapping also carried another label that said "Aust pork skin".
"We are aware of the mislabelling in one of our stores and have taken swift action to rectify the mistake," a Giant spokesperson said in response to queries from CNA.
"Such incidents are treated seriously and we have done a check through in-store products and briefed our team members to ensure they do not happen again.
"We thank our customers for bringing this to our attention and apologise for any inconvenience caused."
This is not the first time a major supermarket chain has wrongly labelled halal products.
On Aug 13, NTUC FairPrice apologised on its Facebook page after a chicken product was "erroneously labelled as pork" at its Paya Lebar Quarter outlet.
The statement came about an hour after Facebook user Star Rysa Ayiid had posted in the Complaint Singapore group an image of halal minced chicken labelled as pork loin slice. The user urged other Muslims to read food labels properly before buying.
"We treat this matter very seriously and have put in additional processes to prevent any errors of this nature from occurring in the future," FairPrice said then.
"We recognise the sensitivities surrounding such an error and sincerely apologise for any offence caused."