Giant supermarket apologies after mislabelling halal chicken as pork skin

SINGAPORE: Giant supermarket apologised on Wednesday (Sep 1) after it mislabelled a halal chicken product as Australian pork skin at one of its outlets.

This comes after Reddit user MorteensG posted about the incident on Tuesday, with the caption "so as a Muslim, this got me very confused while shopping for groceries".

An accompanying image showed two packs of poultry labelled by Giant as halal boneless chicken legs, although the wrapping also carried another label that said "Aust pork skin".

"We are aware of the mislabelling in one of our stores and have taken swift action to rectify the mistake," a Giant spokesperson said in response to queries from CNA.

"Such incidents are treated seriously and we have done a check through in-store products and briefed our team members to ensure they do not happen again.

"We thank our customers for bringing this to our attention and apologise for any inconvenience caused."