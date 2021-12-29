First giant panda cub born in Singapore named 'Le Le' after public vote

SINGAPORE: The cub born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia has been named after the results of a public vote were announced on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The winning name – Le Le ( 叻叻) – garnered more than 31,000 votes. Overall, more than 64,000 votes were submitted in the online poll held from Nov 3 to Nov 7 to decide the name of the first Singapore-born giant panda.

The word “Le” comes from “Shi Le Po”, which is an ancient Chinese name for Singapore and in use since the country’s beginning as a trading port, Mandai Wildlife Group said in a press release.

The term is also a transliteration of the Malay term “selat”, which means straits, indicative of Singapore’s geographical location, it added.

Other names shortlisted for the vote were Hong Hong (宏宏), Xin Le (新乐), Xin Yang (新阳) and Xin Yuan (新缘).