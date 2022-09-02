Giant pandas Jia Jia, Kai Kai to extend stay in Singapore until 2027

SINGAPORE: Giant pandas Jia Jia and Kai Kai's stay in Singapore has been extended for five more years under an agreement signed by the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) and Mandai Wildlife Group on Friday (Sep 2).

The announcement was made during the double birthday celebrations of Kai Kai and Jia Jia, who turn 15 and 14 respectively this month.

The signing by the two parties took place on Friday morning at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders.

It was witnessed by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan, Vice Administrator of China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) Li Chunliang, and other NFGA representatives.

Group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group Mike Barclay said: "Mandai Wildlife Group is delighted to deepen our partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Association and continue to contribute to conservation efforts for the Giant Panda species.

"We have journeyed with Kai Kai and Jia Jia for a decade, from when they first arrived to making their debut in the Giant Panda Forest exhibit, and ensuring they are in good condition for each annual breeding season. We look forward to playing a part in their further growth and milestones.”