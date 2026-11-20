SINGAPORE: GIC intends to stay invested in Anthropic beyond its initial public offering (IPO), with its partnership with the Claude developer already extending beyond capital.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is now one of Anthropic’s largest investors, having participated in three funding rounds in less than a year, said Chris Emanuel, head of GIC’s Technology Investment Group in a LinkedIn post on Friday (Nov 20).

“An IPO is an important milestone, but it’s just one moment in a company’s journey,” he said.

“We invest across multiple rounds, through the IPO and beyond. That’s lifecycle investing in practice.”

Mr Emanuel’s remarks follow the artificial intelligence company’s record-breaking Wall Street debut on Thursday.

Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to go public, clinched the largest stock market debut on record, raising about US$81.3 billion and valuing the company at about US$1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The company priced its shares at US$83 apiece, above its previously targeted range of US$70 to US$78, after increasing the size of its offering to 980 million shares amid strong investor demand.

Anthropic’s shares rose as much as 39 per cent to US$115.10 before paring gains to close at US$97.17, 17 per cent above the IPO price, and giving the company a valuation of just below US$1.8 trillion on a fully diluted basis.