GIC, one of Anthropic’s largest investors, to stay invested beyond IPO
AI company Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering saw its shares close 17 per cent higher, giving it a fully diluted valuation of just below US$1.8 trillion.
SINGAPORE: GIC intends to stay invested in Anthropic beyond its initial public offering (IPO), with its partnership with the Claude developer already extending beyond capital.
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is now one of Anthropic’s largest investors, having participated in three funding rounds in less than a year, said Chris Emanuel, head of GIC’s Technology Investment Group in a LinkedIn post on Friday (Nov 20).
“An IPO is an important milestone, but it’s just one moment in a company’s journey,” he said.
“We invest across multiple rounds, through the IPO and beyond. That’s lifecycle investing in practice.”
Mr Emanuel’s remarks follow the artificial intelligence company’s record-breaking Wall Street debut on Thursday.
Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to go public, clinched the largest stock market debut on record, raising about US$81.3 billion and valuing the company at about US$1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.
The company priced its shares at US$83 apiece, above its previously targeted range of US$70 to US$78, after increasing the size of its offering to 980 million shares amid strong investor demand.
Anthropic’s shares rose as much as 39 per cent to US$115.10 before paring gains to close at US$97.17, 17 per cent above the IPO price, and giving the company a valuation of just below US$1.8 trillion on a fully diluted basis.
PARTNERSHIP BEYOND CAPITAL
Mr Emanuel said GIC’s partnership with Anthropic has grown “well beyond the check”, with the sovereign wealth fund drawing on its broader platform to help meet the company’s AI infrastructure needs, connect it with senior business leaders and support its international expansion.
He described the investment as an example of “lifecycle investing” – backing companies across different stages and drawing on the fund’s broader capabilities to support them.
The sovereign wealth fund has also invested in Ode, an AI services company that helps enterprises implement Anthropic’s technology.
Bloomberg reported that the fund has invested more than US$4.5 billion in Anthropic across its last three funding rounds.
GIC’s stake in Anthropic was worth about US$15 billion at the IPO price, according to Bloomberg estimates.
The first of those investments came in Anthropic’s US$13 billion Series F funding round in September 2025, which valued the company at US$183 billion.
GIC and US investment firm Coatue then led Anthropic’s US$30 billion Series G funding round in February, which valued the company at US$380 billion.
The fund was also among the co-leads of Anthropic’s US$65 billion Series H round in May, which valued the company at US$965 billion.
Mr Emanuel said the partnership with Anthropic began even before the first investment.
He added that Anthropic stood out during the fund’s research into the frontier model market. The company’s technical capabilities, mission and commitment to developing frontier AI safely and responsibly further strengthened GIC’s conviction, he said.