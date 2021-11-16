Economic uncertainties, geopolitics, climate change among challenges for GIC: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Economic uncertainties, geopolitics and climate change are among the challenges for Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which must “remain bold” in order to build upon its past success, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Mr Lee was delivering the keynote address at GIC’s 40th anniversary dinner held at the Shangri-La Singapore. About 250 guests, comprising government officials, past and current GIC board directors, attended the event.

“Even as GIC celebrates its achievements, it must continue to anticipate and prepare for challenges ahead,” said the Prime Minister, who is also chairman of the GIC board.

One such challenge is economic uncertainties, including the impact of prolonged low interest rates and record fiscal deficits globally.

“Everyone hopes that governments and central banks can unwind these actions without destabilising markets but nobody can be sure of this,” Mr Lee said.

At the same time, inflation, which has long been dormant globally, is stirring again. “It may yet prove less transient than the current conventional wisdom holds,” he added.

But Mr Lee noted that the biggest uncertainties are not necessarily economic-related.

With GIC being invested in assets and markets all over the world, the value of these investments depends on functioning global financial markets, which in turn require the international system “to hold together in good order and not split apart”.

For this, geopolitics will play a big role.

Heightened tensions between the United States and China are affecting global supply chains. Countries are re-thinking the downside of having free flow of trade and investments, while putting new emphasis on supply chain security and resilience.

“This is sensible ... but carried to excess, it can easily lead to deep bifurcation of global trade and technology,” he said.

Tensions and rivalry between the powers, even short of full-on conflict, could also cripple markets and investments, noted Mr Lee, adding that the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held earlier on Tuesday was "an encouraging first step" towards stabilising US-China relations.

GIC’s portfolio is also exposed to other external challenges, such as climate change.

“In the medium term, the shift towards a greener and lower-carbon economy will affect our investment strategy,” said Mr Lee, noting that GIC will seek out new investment opportunities in green technologies that are needed in this transition to a more sustainable world.

But if efforts by countries to decarbonise collectively prove inadequate in the longer term, environmental deterioration and climate-related disasters will have “severe consequences” for the global economy and affect GIC’s portfolio.

This is why, he added, GIC has developed its own sustainability framework and “is watching the climate issue closely”.