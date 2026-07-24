GIC’s 20-year annualised real return falls to 3.4%, lowest in 6 years

SINGAPORE: Sovereign wealth fund GIC's returns fell for a third straight year to a six-year low in FY2025/2026, as it took less risk and prioritised resilience amid what it called "profound uncertainty".

GIC also announced it will refresh its investment framework to be more flexible as it navigates what CEO Lim Chow Kiat called a "fundamentally changed" world.

In its 2025/2026 annual report released on Friday (Jul 24), GIC said its 20-year annualised real rate of return stood at 3.4 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the year before and the lowest since FY2019/2020's 2.7 per cent.

Before adjusting for global inflation, the 20-year annualised nominal return was 5.6 per cent.

GIC uses a rolling 20-year metric, which measures average annual returns over the most recent two decades, as its primary performance indicator. This year's figure covers April 2006 to March 2026, after FY2004/2005 was dropped and FY2025/2026 added.

Mr Lim said GIC was intentional about prioritising resilience through diversification and took less risk.

"This moderated returns, but it is consistent with our long-term mandate: it gave us greater downside protection and more flexibility to act on opportunities as they emerge," he said.