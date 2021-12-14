Activist Gilbert Goh to be charged with staging a protest without a permit after holding placard near ICA

SINGAPORE: The activist Gilbert Goh will be charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 15) under the Public Order Act for staging a protest without a permit, said the police on Tuesday.

Mr Goh allegedly staged a protest on May 1, holding up a placard in the vicinity of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building that read: "Please ban all flights from India, we are not racist! Just being cautious".

The police added that he did not have a permit under the Public Order Act to carry out the public assembly. For doing so, he will be charged for an offense under the Public Order Act, which carries a fine of up to S$3,000.

In the course of investigations, Mr Goh had also allegedly refused to sign his statement to the police, which is an offence under the Penal code. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined S$2,500, or both.

"The police would like to remind the public that organising or taking part in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act," the news release added.

Mr Goh was also issued a stern warning on Tuesday for failing to comply with the conditions for organisers of assemblies and for refusing to sign a police statement.

He had allegedly allowed a foreigner to participate in an event that he organised at the Speakers' Corner on Nov 3, 2019.