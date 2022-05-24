Gillman Barracks to get S$2 million facelift, new offerings could include farmers' market, farm-to-table dining

SINGAPORE: Gillman Barracks will get a S$2 million facelift and could soon see new offerings including a farmers' market and farm-to-table dining options.

In two phases of rejuvenation plans, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Tuesday (May 24) that it intends to introduce more tenants with "novel" food and beverage and lifestyle concepts to provide a wide range of offerings.

A S$2 million upgrade of Gillman Barracks' infrastructure is currently under way to "enhance the overall visitor experience", the authority added.

Gillman Barracks is the site of former military barracks dating back to 1936, with 17 colonial state properties and an estimated site area of 6.6ha.

Located near the Southern Ridges, the site is currently home to 10 local and international art galleries, and will continue to be a "highlight precinct" for Singapore Art Week, the authority said.

Announcing the rejuvenation plans, SLA's chief executive Colin Low said that since taking over the management of Gillman Barracks in 2020, the authority has engaged market players across different sectors to curate "a unique space".

"Through the rejuvenation plans, Gillman Barracks will be transformed into a vibrant, creative lifestyle enclave," said Mr Low.

"Families, cyclists, hikers, arts enthusiasts, nature lovers, as well as the working community and residents in Alexandra and Telok Blangah, and future residents at the newly announced Greater Southern Waterfront, can look forward to experiencing varied offerings throughout the day."