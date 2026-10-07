Girl, 7, who died after being hit by school bus might not have been visible to oncoming traffic: Coroner

SINGAPORE: A seven-year-old girl who died after being hit by a school bus in a Sengkang condominium might not have been visible to oncoming traffic, a coroner's court said on Wednesday (Oct 7).

This was because of a tall wall and a 1.4m-high bush at a passageway leading to the service road where she was hit.

The court also heard that school buses had been allowed to use the service road to pick up students after parents voted in favour of the arrangement.

Previously, school buses used a pick-up and drop-off point near the main gate of The Topiary in Sengkang. The change was made after parents gave feedback that the drop-off point was too far and they had to wake their children up five to 10 minutes earlier.

WHAT HAPPENED

Nivya Rameshwar, a Singaporean in Primary 2, was waiting for her school bus at the service road at The Topiary in Sengkang on the morning of Aug 15, 2024.

Her maid had crossed the road to place some bags while waiting for Nivya's bus. She was going to return for her when Nivya was struck by another school bus that was there to pick up another child.

When the maid saw the girl covered in blood, she cradled the girl and cried so loudly that two other residents called for help.

The driver of the minivan, Mr Phua Hak Heong, testified that it was dark shortly after 6am that day.

He also said he was looking at the maid as she crossed the road and did not notice Nivya.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda on Wednesday found that Nivya died from injuries sustained in a road traffic-related accident. There was no foul play.

He stressed that the coroner's court does not establish liability and it was not for the court to determine if Mr Phua had maintained a proper lookout, been distracted or driven rashly.

Mr Phua has not been charged thus far over the incident.

He had told the court that he was driving at "10 plus" kmh, but below 20kmh, along the service road that day.

The investigation officer had said that the road was within a private estate, so there was no official speed limit.

However, the court heard that a condominium bylaw set the speed limit within its premises at 15kmh.

Mr Phua was not late for his pick-up at the condominium, and said he was not using his phone.

A check of his device showed no calls or messages around the time of the incident.

No breathalyser test was done on him because there were no signs that he had taken alcohol prior to driving, the investigation officer said.

Mr Nakhoda noted that the wall near the accident location was more than 1.8m tall, while the bush was 1.4m high.

This would mean that it was possible that a person waiting to cross the service road might not be seen by oncoming traffic, he said.

He said that if the wall and bush had been lower in height, the view of pedestrians and of vehicles would be enhanced.

CNA has reached out to The Topiary to check if steps have been taken to address the visibility at the service road, or to restore the original pickup point at the entrance.