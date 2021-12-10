Girl, 5, has part of finger amputated after injuring it while using hand dryer 'without a vent covering' at ION Orchard

SINGAPORE: A five-year-old girl had to have part of one of her fingers amputated after she injured it using a hand dryer "without a vent covering" at ION Orchard shopping mall.

Her father Nick Chia told CNA that his daughter Kara was discharged from hospital on Friday (Dec 10) after spending more than three days in hospital following the incident.

The family had gone to ION Orchard on Monday night when the girl wanted to go to the toilet after dinner.

Together with a helper, the girl went to the toilet at Basement 4 of the shopping mall, next to the Awfully Chocolate store.

The helper was washing her hands next to Kara, who reached up to use the hand dryer.

Her index finger was "mangled" by fan blades in the dryer, said Mr Chia in a Facebook post on Friday. He said that there was no vent cover on the machine.

“From her line (of) sight, she would be able to see the base of the hand dryer housing itself with a large gaping hole," he added.

"The little one, probably thinking it was a tissue dispenser or possibly even one of those Dyson 'put your hand in' kind of hand dryer, proceeded to put her hand in and her finger got mangled by the fan blades."

The damage on her finger was “extensive”, he said, with the hand dryer shattering the bones in her finger.