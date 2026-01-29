Record S$104.9 million raised on giving.sg in 2025, boosted by SG60 celebrations

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national digital giving platform, giving.sg, raised a record S$104.9 million (US$83.1 million) in donations in 2025, marking its highest annual total since its launch in 2015.

The figure, a 21 per cent increase from the year before, was boosted by SG60 celebrations, said the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) on Monday (Jan 26).



NVPC said that the Great Singapore Give 2025 - a three-month nationwide "season of giving" that marked the grand finale of SG60 celebrations with more than 300 digital and physical activations - contributed to the year’s strong showing.

During the campaign period from Oct 1 to Dec 31, giving.sg raised over S$47.7 million in donations, surpassing the S$42 million raised during the same period in 2024.

Donations surged during the year-end festive period, with over S$32.3 million received in December alone. Of that, S$4.7 million was donated on Dec 31, marking giving.sg's highest monthly and single-day totals.

The year-end performance was further bolstered by NVPC’s partnership with Mediacorp, "whose exemplary commitment to corporate purpose and impact in the people, society, governance, environment, and economic dimensions" saw it recognised as a Champion of Good, the highest tier of recognition within NVPC’s Company of Good Recognition System, NVPC said.

The partnership with Mediacorp, the parent company of CNA, featured a series of media collaborations, including the flagship year-end countdown event, Let's Celebrate 2026.

The event "successfully mobilised donors’ generosity during the festive season" by embedding calls to give through giving.sg during the nationwide event on Dec 31, said NVPC.

“Over the past year, we continue to see encouraging signs of a growing culture of giving in Singapore," said CEO of NVPC, Mr Tony Soh.

"It is vital that we continue building on the momentum of SG60 by forging new partnerships and connections and creating more diverse opportunities for everyone to give, so that we can all contribute and play a part in building a 'We First' society."

NVPC said that the top three causes that donors resonated with throughout the year included social service and welfare, community development and healthcare.

The agency said that 2025’s unprecedented results "reinforce the rising influence of technology in making giving more accessible and impactful".

giving.sg, which is backed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, plays a significant role in NVPC's giving ecosystem by enabling users to explore various causes and connect with over 700 registered charities, the agency said.

As Singapore moves beyond SG60, NVPC said it will continue to strengthen its digital giving infrastructure and empower individuals and organisations to contribute meaningfully and impactfully, "fostering progress towards a more cohesive and resilient ‘We First’ society in Singapore".