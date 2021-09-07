NTU, TTSH scientists develop glaucoma diagnosis system powered by artificial intelligence

SINGAPORE: Scientists from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) have developed a new method of screening for glaucoma using artificial intelligence (AI).

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness through damage to the optic nerve at the back of the eye.

It can be treated but not cured, according to HealthHub. The disease is the principal cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, NTU and TTSH said in a joint news release on Tuesday (Sep 7), adding that it affected 76 million people in 2020.

The AI-enabled method developed by NTU and TTSH uses algorithms to differentiate optic nerves with glaucoma from those that are normal. This is done by analysing "stereo fundus images", which are multi-angle two-dimension (2D) images of the retina that are combined to form a three-dimension (3D) image.

When tested on stereo fundus images from TTSH patients undergoing expert examination, the AI method yielded an accuracy of 97 per cent in diagnosing glaucoma, the institutions said.

"Glaucoma is often called ‘the silent thief of sight’ as it is usually asymptomatic until latter stages, when prognosis is poor," said NTU and TTSH.

HOW IT WORKS

NTU and TTSH’s new screening method uses a set of algorithms to analyse stereo fundus images taken as pairs by two cameras from different viewpoints. These 2D "left and right" images of the fundus help to form a 3D view when combined.

Using two images ensures that if one image is poor quality, the other image can "usually compensate" and the system can maintain its accurate performance, said the scientists.