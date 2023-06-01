HDB to extend deadline for May sales launch by 3 days due to system glitches

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has extended its May sales launch by three working days after system glitches caused some users to experience difficulties while using its portal.

The sales launch will now end on Jun 8, instead of the original date of Jun 5, said HDB in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun 1).

"This is to give our buyers even greater assurance of being able to submit an application," it added.

Applications can be submitted anytime before the end of Jun 8 and are not processed on a first-come-first-served basis.

A total of 5,495 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale on Tuesday, spreading across five projects in the housing estates of Bedok, Kallang Whampoa, Serangoon and Tengah. A further 1,500 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) units are being offered for sale in this exercise.

Nearly 90 per cent of the BTO flats, in four of the five projects on offer, have a waiting time of less than four years.