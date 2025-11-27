Singapore ranked world’s best for attracting and retaining talent

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the world’s most attractive place to develop, attract and retain talent, topping the Global Talent Competitiveness Index for the first time.

The annual ranking, launched in 2013 by business school INSEAD, sets a benchmark for policy thinking on labour markets, work organisation and talent flows.

Singapore clinched the top spot due to its robust education system, sound governance and proactive approach to building an adaptive, innovation-ready workforce – qualities the report noted are increasingly crucial in the age of artificial intelligence.

This year’s edition assessed 135 countries across 77 indicators. High-income European nations continued to dominate the upper tiers of the ranking.