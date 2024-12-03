13 people with disabilities honoured at 2024 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

SINGAPORE: Thirteen people with disabilities were honoured on Tuesday (Dec 4) at the 2024 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards (GCTEA).

The awards ceremony was attended by guest of honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

Launched in 2019, the GCTEA is a key initiative of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund (GCTEF) that provides opportunities to persons with disabilities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives through providing financial aid, supporting aspirations and conferring awards. The community fund is administered by SG Enable and supported by Mediacorp.

Speaking at the ceremony at Marina Bay Sands, Mr Chua applauded the award recipients for their hard work and resilience, and encouraged attendees to continue building a more inclusive society.

"There are no limits to what persons with disabilities can achieve when given the right opportunities and support. As a society, we must deepen our collective commitment to build a more compassionate and inclusive Singapore," he said

However, Mr Chua highlighted that more must be done to bridge gaps in the community that affect persons with disabilities.

"There (remain) areas where we as a community must and should continue to make progress on. And we can do more to improve public attitudes towards persons with disabilities, especially at workplaces, and towards those with less visible disabilities, such as intellectual (disabilities) and autism."

The GCTEA comprises two categories: The GCTEA (Achievement) category which celebrates persons with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their own fields and served as an inspiration to others, and the GCTEA (Promise) category which recognises awardees for their potential and commitment to serve the community.

PARALYMPIANS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Ten individuals, including Paralympian Jeralyn Tan, were awarded GCTEA (Promise) awards and S$5,000 (US$3,710).



“I was surprised that I won the award. I’ve never won such awards before so it’s a first time for me. I’m very grateful and blessed, and I feel proud that I’ve done a good job,” Ms Tan told CNA.



Ms Tan, who was nominated by the Singapore Disability Sports Council for the award, clinched a boccia silver for Singapore at the Paris Paralympics in September – the country’s first medal in the sport.



Despite being diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia – the most severe form of cerebral palsy – when she was six months old, Ms Tan never let the condition stop her from pursuing her goals. She started playing boccia in 2002 when she picked up the sport as a student at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) School.

She has clinched numerous medals over the years, including a bronze at the 2022 ASEAN Para Games and a silver at the 2023 event.



With training for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics already kicking off, Ms Tan is determined to do even better.

“I feel happy to bring back the silver medal to Singapore. I want to work harder for the next Paralympics,” she said, adding that she is striving to be more composed during the next competition.

“I was nervous during the games so I will be working with my team on how to keep calm.”

Mr Maximillian Tan, 37, was another Paralympian who shared the stage with Ms Tan.

The Team Singapore para-equestrian was born with cerebral palsy and started horse-riding lessons as a form of physiotherapy.

He had previously represented the country at London in 2012, Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020, but told CNA he missed out on Paris this year as he is “still in the process of finding the right horse” after retiring his former partner in 2020.

“An athlete without disabilities can use their legs to direct the horse, but I have to use two whips to signal my horse on each side. Some horses are very sensitive to it, so it takes time to find a horse that is comfortable,” Mr Tan explained.

Nevertheless, he is determined to get back in the saddle to compete again, and encouraged aspiring para-athletes to take bold steps to achieve their goals.

“You celebrate victory, but you learn much more from defeat. It’s something that they have to be prepared for. If you’re prepared to commit, all you need is the right mindset and to keep going. You will eventually get there,” he said.