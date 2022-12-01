15 people with disabilities honoured at 4th Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

In addition, S$5,000 was given to Bizlink Centre Singapore, Singapore Disability Sports Council and ART:DIS Singapore each, in recognition of their role in nominating and contributing to the success of the three award recipients under the UBS Achievement category.

Twelve people were also awarded the GCTEA (UBS Promise) in recognition of their potential and commitment to serve the community.

They received S$5,000 each.

"We continue to be impressed by the high calibre of nominations we receive year on year, which is testament to the exceptional talent and motivation of persons with disabilities," said GCTEA evaluation panel chairman Wong Meng Ee.

"The nominees have all demonstrated significant achievements in their own right and it was definitely not an easy selection process. We hope to inspire more persons with disabilities through the Awards and look forward to more applications in the years to come."

The GCTEA is supported by Tote Board as a founding sponsor and UBS Singapore as principal sponsor.

It is an initiative of the Mediacorp Enable Fund (MEF), a community fund administered by the SG Enable agency with Mediacorp as official media partner.

Chief executive officer of Mediacorp Tham Loke Kheng said: "Every year, we are reminded of the incredible grit and determination of persons with disabilities who continue to overcome many challenges to accomplish outstanding personal achievements and positively impact our communities.

"Through the awards, we hope to continue to inspire others to pursue greater heights and maximise their potential in their chosen fields.”

In his speech, ESM Goh, who is the patron of MEF, said the charity fund would have a new chairman - Mr Richard Eu - from Jan 1, 2023.

Mr Eu will also help out with MEF's future strategy and plans.

"We will announce our plans for the next lap of MEF next year," said ESM Goh.

"We want to increase support for persons with disabilities and be more effective in recognising their abilities and contributions to others."

The MEF aims to help build a society where persons with disabilities are recognised for their abilities and lead full, socially integrated lives.

To support persons with disabilities through the MEF, please visit www.mef.sg.