Gojek announces new services in Singapore for those travelling with younger children

SINGAPORE: Gojek will offer new ride-hailing services in Singapore for people travelling with children between four and seven years old from Jan 10, the company said on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The services will be available from noon onwards, and will cost S$2 more than regular rides.

GoCar Kids and GoCar XL Kids will each have one child seat for children between 1m and 1.35m, and can accommodate three adults and five adults respectively.

"Families travelling with young children have often requested this feature for greater safety and convenience, and it also allows driver-partners additional earnings opportunities as well," Gojek Singapore's general manager Lien Choong Luen said.

Grab launched a similar service in March 2017, and also has a GrabFamily option for those with kids between one and three years old, which was added in May 2018.

Gojek entered Singapore's market in 2018.