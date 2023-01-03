Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Gojek announces new services in Singapore for those travelling with younger children
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Gojek announces new services in Singapore for those travelling with younger children

Ride-hailing company Gojek will launch GoCar Kids and GoCar XL Kids for those travelling with children between the ages of four and seven on Jan 10.

Gojek announces new services in Singapore for those travelling with younger children

A Gojek driver support centre in Singapore. (Photo: Zhaki Abdullah)

Abigail Ng
03 Jan 2023 03:40PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Gojek will offer new ride-hailing services in Singapore for people travelling with children between four and seven years old from Jan 10, the company said on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The services will be available from noon onwards, and will cost S$2 more than regular rides.

GoCar Kids and GoCar XL Kids will each have one child seat for children between 1m and 1.35m, and can accommodate three adults and five adults respectively.

"Families travelling with young children have often requested this feature for greater safety and convenience, and it also allows driver-partners additional earnings opportunities as well," Gojek Singapore's general manager Lien Choong Luen said.

Grab launched a similar service in March 2017, and also has a GrabFamily option for those with kids between one and three years old, which was added in May 2018.

Gojek entered Singapore's market in 2018.

Source: CNA/an(sn)

Related Topics

transport Gojek

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.