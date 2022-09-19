Gojek to shorten grace period for cancellations, introduce minimum S$3 waiting fee from Sep 26

SINGAPORE: Gojek will shorten the grace period for cancellations to four minutes and introduce a waiting fee structure from Sep 26, following a similar move by Grab in July.

Currently, Gojek users are charged S$4 if they cancel five minutes after they have been matched with a driver, or if they cancel as soon as the driver arrives at their pickup location.

From Sep 26, the grace period for cancellations will be reduced to four minutes.

A first waiting fee of S$3 will be charged if a driver has waited at the pick-up point for more than four minutes.

Passengers will be charged another S$3 for every five additional minutes the driver has to wait thereafter. This will be capped at S$9 - that is, after 19 minutes of waiting.

Announcing this on Monday (Sep 19), Gojek said the fees will help to ensure a smooth experience for all users on its platform, including drivers.

"This way, they’re compensated for their time and effort too," it added.

"To avoid any waiting fees, make sure to book only when you’re ready to get going, and be at the pick-up location within four minutes from when your driver has arrived."