Gojek, Ryde increase platform fees in February, following rivals Grab, ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing operators Gojek and Ryde are increasing their platform fees in February, following similar moves by rivals Grab and ComfortDelGro in January.

Gojek increased its platform fee by S$0.20 on Feb 1, with the fee now costing between S$1.10 and S$1.70 instead of the previous S0.90 to S$1.50.

Meanwhile, Ryde stated on its website that it will increase its platform fees by S$0.11 from Feb 17.

Fares that cost S$18 and below will incur a platform fee of S$1.25, up from S$1.14, while fares above S$18 will have an additional fee of S$1.47, up from S$1.36 previously.

Ryde said the fees will help to support the platform’s operations and fund ongoing “innovations that enhance the experience for both driver-partners and passengers”.

The increases come after rivals Grab and ComfortDelGro increased their fares in January.

Grab raised its “platform and partner fee” by S$0.30 from S$0.90 to S$1.20 starting Jan 1, while ComfortDelGro increased the range of its platform fees from between S$1 and S$1.20 to between S$1 and S$1.30.

The two companies have said that the fee adjustments were in support of the government’s Platform Workers Act, which aims to provide platform workers with better protections in three areas - CPF contributions, financial compensation for injuries sustained on the job and a legal framework for representation.